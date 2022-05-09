Police ID man, woman killed in Fairfield Court shooting

Jermorlo Butler, 38, of Aylett, Va., and Demetrise Simmons, 42, of Richmond, were found shot in the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in the city's Fairfield Court public housing neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:46 a.m. Friday. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. Simmons was taken to a local hospital, where she died later that day, according to police.
Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804)-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Remember this? Main Street Station's short-lived 1980s shopping mall
Main Street Station
11-14-1985 (cutline): Shoppers stroll in upper level of Main Street station mall.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
10-10-1983 (cutline): David White (left) and Larry Shifflett stand amidst broken roofing tiles on Main Street side of station which was badly damaged in fire.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
09-25-1985 (cutline): Shops are being constructed along the length of Main Street Station's shed area.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
19-08-1983: Main Street Station after fire.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
01-29-1988 (cutline): Ron Bassfield pushes a cart of unsold goods out of store.
Masaaki Okada
Main Street Station
05-13-1984: Main Street Station
Staff photo
Main Street Station
09-25-1985 (cutline): Workers prepare an escalator connecting two levels of the Main Street Station specialty retail mall.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
03-06-1985: Main Street Station
Staff photo
Main Street Station
05-13-1984 (cutline): Large openings have been cut in the floor of the station for stairways.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
11-14-1985 (cutline): Main Street Station, once a transportation hub of Richmond, reopened today as an urban shopping center.
Staff photo
Main Street Station
06-14-1986 (cutline): Main Street Station visitors sample offerings in the shopping mall food court.
Staff photo
arockett@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD