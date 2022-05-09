Police ID man, woman killed in Fairfield Court shooting

Jermorlo Butler, 38, of Aylett, Va., and Demetrise Simmons, 42, of Richmond, were found shot in the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in the city's Fairfield Court public housing neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:46 a.m. Friday. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. Simmons was taken to a local hospital, where she died later that day, according to police.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804)-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.