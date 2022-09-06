 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID victim in Old Courthouse Road shooting

Police have identified a man shot and killed Saturday in Chesterfield County.

Officials announced in a statement Tuesday that the victim is 29-year-old Brandon L. Robertson, of Chesterfield. Police discovered Robertson around 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road.

Robertson was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, said police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.