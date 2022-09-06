Police ID victim in Old Courthouse Road shooting

Police have identified a man shot and killed Saturday in Chesterfield County.
Officials announced in a statement Tuesday that the victim is 29-year-old Brandon L. Robertson, of Chesterfield. Police discovered Robertson around 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road.
Robertson was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, said police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
From the Archives: 250 photos of Richmond in the 1950s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Robinson and Newcombe
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1953 Monument and Horsepen
Richmond in the 50s
1955 Parker Field
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s (27).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (28).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (29).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (30).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (31).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (32).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (33).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (34).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (35).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (36).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (38).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (39).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (40).jpg
Richmond in the 50s (42).jpg
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1952 Monument Avenue
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1951 Lee statue
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
1956 Richmond Virginians
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s
Richmond in the 50s