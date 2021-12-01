Police identify 27-year-old woman shot to death in Richmond

Richmond police have identified the 27-year-old woman who was gunned down in front of an apartment building in North Richmond early Monday morning.

Briana Whittaker-Oliver, 27, was found on the ground in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds at 5:27 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.