Police identify a Richmond man as the victim in July 6 homicide
Authorities have identified a Richmond man as the victim in a July 6 homicide that occurred on North 34th Street. 

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of North 34th Street at approximately 9:05 a.m. for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, police found Kenneth Tyler, 50, of Richmond, in an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said. 

Those with information should call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

cfreeman@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6563

Breaking News