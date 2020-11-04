Police identify Henrico man, 45, who died in Chesterfield crash

Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday.
According to police, a 2008 Kia Sportage was heading east in the 19300 block of Hull Street Road at 12:15 a.m. when it drove into the median and overturned.
Police said the driver Kevin. S. Jennings, 45, of the 8500 block of Cleveland Street in Henrico county, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, police said, and the driver was not using a seatbelt.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.