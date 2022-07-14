Police identify Henrico man fatally shot by officer during confrontation with knife

A Henrico County police officer shot and fatally wounded a man Wednesday night as he was attempting to assault an officer and another person with a knife, police said Thursday in an update of the incident.

The man killed was identified as Malachi Lavar Carroll, 20, of Henrico.

The shooting was at about 7:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court. Police responded there for a reported domestic-related incident. After entering the residence, officers encountered Carroll, who lived at the home, armed with a knife, police said.

Richmond man who fled police with bank robber and crashed, killing him, gets 4-plus years A Richmond man who was acquitted earlier this year of co-robbing a bank in Chesterfield County was sentenced Wednesday to serve more than four…

After speaking with witnesses inside the residence where the shooting occurred, detectives determined that while officers were inside, "Carroll attempted to assault an individual and an officer with a knife," police said. The officer then discharged her weapon, striking Carroll, police said.

He died after being taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting, who was not identified, has been employed by the department since June 2020. She has been placed on an administrative assignment pending an investigation, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the department's Officer-Involved Investigations Team, which reviews any incident in which an officer discharges their weapon.

The officer's body camera footage is being reviewed, and the department is working closely with the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, police said.

"This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened last night," Henrico police Chief Eric English said in a statement.