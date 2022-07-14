Police identify Henrico man fatally shot by officer during confrontation with knife

The man killed was identified as Malachi Lavar Carroll, 20, of Henrico.
The shooting was at about 7:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court. Police responded there for a reported domestic-related incident. After entering the residence, officers encountered Carroll, who lived at the home, armed with a knife, police said.
After speaking with witnesses inside the residence where the shooting occurred, detectives determined that while officers were inside, "Carroll attempted to assault an individual and an officer with a knife," police said. The officer then discharged her weapon, striking Carroll, police said.
He died after being taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the officer involved in the shooting, who was not identified, has been employed by the department since June 2020. She has been placed on an administrative assignment pending an investigation, police said.
Henrico Police are currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court. Media staging area is at the intersection of Sanderling Ave and Elsing Green Way. pic.twitter.com/XcyqVGTM2q
