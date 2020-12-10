Police identify King and Queen woman as driver killed in fiery, Dec. 3 crash in New Kent

A King and Queen County woman has been identified as the driver who was killed Dec. 3 in fiery crash in New Kent County.

State police said Lottie M. Taliaferro, 38, who lived in the King and Queen community of Mattaponi, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on state Route 273 (Farmers Drive), just north of state Route 249 (New Kent Highway).

Police said Taliaferro was driving south in a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chrysler Concorde about 6:50 a.m. The Mirage then ran off the road and caught fire.

The driver of the Concorde, Lenora D. Sheppard, 38, of Mattaponi, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

Police said Taliaferro also was wearing a seat belt.