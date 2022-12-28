 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police identify man found dead in Henrico home

  • 0

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Henrico County home.

Officers responded around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 8100 block of Langley Drive after receiving reports that a person had died.

At the scene, officers discovered Andre Leonard Malmberg, 46, of Henrico. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released more details about the incident, but are investigating the death as a homicide. 

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These were some of the most impressive bits of flying tech in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News