Police identify man found dead in Henrico home

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a Henrico County home.

Officers responded around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 8100 block of Langley Drive after receiving reports that a person had died.

At the scene, officers discovered Andre Leonard Malmberg, 46, of Henrico. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released more details about the incident, but are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.