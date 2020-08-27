Police identify man killed in Richmond's East End

Richmond Police detectives have identified Jamarea D. Whitlow as the man fatally shot in his car in Richmond's East End.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, where they found Whitlow, a man in his 20s, in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.