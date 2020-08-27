 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in Richmond's East End
Richmond Police detectives have identified Jamarea D. Whitlow as the man fatally shot in his car in Richmond's East End.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, where they found Whitlow, a man in his 20s, in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

