Police identify man killed in shooting on Holly Springs Avenue in South Richmond

Richmond police released the identity Friday of a man killed on Holly Springs Avenue earlier in the week.
Frederick Boatwright, 30, of Richmond was the victim of the shooting Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Police responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue for a report of a shooting about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found Boatwright in a car, suffering from a gunshot sound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Holly Springs Avenue address is close to the street's intersection with Maury Street in South Richmond.
Detectives ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Tuesday or anyone with information about the homicide to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.