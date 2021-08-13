Police identify man killed in shooting on Holly Springs Avenue in South Richmond

Richmond police released the identity Friday of a man killed on Holly Springs Avenue earlier in the week.

Frederick Boatwright, 30, of Richmond was the victim of the shooting Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue for a report of a shooting about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found Boatwright in a car, suffering from a gunshot sound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Holly Springs Avenue address is close to the street's intersection with Maury Street in South Richmond.