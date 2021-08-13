 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed in shooting on Holly Springs Avenue in South Richmond
0 Comments

Police identify man killed in shooting on Holly Springs Avenue in South Richmond

  • 0
crime scene

Richmond police released the identity Friday of a man killed on Holly Springs Avenue earlier in the week.

Frederick Boatwright, 30, of Richmond was the victim of the shooting Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue for a report of a shooting about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found Boatwright in a car, suffering from a gunshot sound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Holly Springs Avenue address is close to the street's intersection with Maury Street in South Richmond.

Detectives ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Tuesday or anyone with information about the homicide to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"Not knowing why he is gone," Andrea Richardson says about the most difficult part of losing her son, Timothy Richardson, "not knowing who did it."

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News