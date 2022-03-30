 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in Tuesday's homicide in South Richmond

Richmond police have identified a man found dead in South Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:38 a.m. near the 2600 block of Titus Street for reports of a downed individual. At the scene, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Wednesday identified the man as Isaiah Lee, 25, of Richmond. The state medical examiner's office will determined the manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533, contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

