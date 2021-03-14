Police identify man who was fatally shot in car at Exxon gas station in Chester

Chesterfield County police have identified a 19-year-old man who died after being shot inside a vehicle at a county gas station Friday night.
Demaj Montae Felder, of Lost Forest Drive, was transported to an area hospital Friday night after being shot in an Exxon gas station parking lot at 9900 Chester Road, according to a Sunday police news release.
Police responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Friday night.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Jessica Nocera
