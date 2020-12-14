Police identify Midlothian man as victim of Friday crash on Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield

A Midlothian man has been identified as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Charter Colony Parkway.

Police said Randy S. Balch, 55, of the 11900 block of Exbury Court in Midlothian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Balch was driving a pickup in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway when the vehicle swerved into the northbound travel lane and collided with a gray SUV about 6 p.m., police said. The SUV driver, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.