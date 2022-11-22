Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Colonial Heights

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Colonial Heights man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 95 at the Temple Avenue exit in Colonial Heights.

Killed was Willie Harris Jr., 62, state police said.

Troopers responded about 8:53 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 54-mile marker, which is the Temple Avenue exit.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off the exit ramp for Temple Avenue and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner. Harris, who was wearing a a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

