Police identify pedestrian in wheelchair who was fatally struck on Broad Street

Henrico County police have identified the pedestrian in a wheelchair who was fatally struck by a vehicle on West Broad Street last weekend.

Early Saturday, just after midnight, Henrico authorities received a 911 call about a crash on West Broad Street, just north of Interstate 64 and near Emerywood Parkway.

Police said investigators determined that a man in a wheelchair — identified Wednesday as John Krueger, 68 — was crossing Broad Street from a convenience store. As Krueger crossed into the eastbound lanes, he was struck by a Chevrolet sedan while the traffic signal for Broad Street was green, police said.

Police said the driver could not see the pedestrian and added that the driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene until investigators arrived. The driver's identity was not released.

Krueger died at the scene. Police did not provide his place of residence.

The crash remains under investigation.