 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police identify pedestrian killed in Chesterfield crash

  • 0

During Christmastime, McDonald's in White Oak teamed up with VCU Alums and Target and provide 50 East End youth a special Christmas experience. Sponsored content from 8@4.

Chesterfield County police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on Route 1 last Friday.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Manuel A. Gonzalez-Hernandez, 77, of Chesterfield was struck near the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m.

Gonzalez-Hernandez was running across the southbound lanes of the road when the driver of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ran into him.

The driver of the Mercedes remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges were presented against the driver, according to a spokesperson with Chesterfield police.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News