Police identify pedestrian killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield County police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on Route 1 last Friday.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Manuel A. Gonzalez-Hernandez, 77, of Chesterfield was struck near the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m.

Gonzalez-Hernandez was running across the southbound lanes of the road when the driver of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ran into him.

The driver of the Mercedes remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges were presented against the driver, according to a spokesperson with Chesterfield police.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.