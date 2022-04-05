Police identify Richmond man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Police on Tuesday identified the man killed Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom as Lakeith Ruffin Jr., 30, of Richmond.

At the scene, police Ruffin suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The state medical examiner's office will officially determine Ruffin's cause and manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715, contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.