Police identify teen killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Richmond police on Monday identified a teen killed in a shooting Saturday night in Gilpin Court.

The victim's name is Jessie Crumble-Bullock, 18, of Richmond. Police said Crumble-Bullock and a woman were found in the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

Officers arrived in the Gilpin Court neighborhood around 9:37 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, police found Crumble-Bullock and the woman each having suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman suffered a non-life threatening injury. Crumble-Bullock died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is encouraged to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

