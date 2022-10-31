Police identify woman killed in chain-reaction Henrico County crash

Virginia State Police on Monday released the name of a woman who died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County early Sunday.

Clair Elizabeth Wenzel, 28, of Montpelier was killed when her Hyundai Elantra was hit by another vehicle, police said.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near East Parham Road. Police responded at 2:51 a.m.

Police said in a statement that the first crash occurred when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road and hit a guardrail, spinning back into a lane. That set off a series of collisions as drivers tried to avoid hitting vehicles.

Seven people were hospitalized with various injuries, police said.