 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police identify woman killed in chain-reaction Henrico County crash

  • 0

Through their two farms in the metro Richmond area and various community partnerships, Shalom Farms is working to improve food access in area. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Virginia State Police on Monday released the name of a woman who died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County early Sunday.

Clair Elizabeth Wenzel, 28, of Montpelier was killed when her Hyundai Elantra was hit by another vehicle, police said.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near East Parham Road. Police responded at 2:51 a.m.

Police said in a statement that the first crash occurred when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road and hit a guardrail, spinning back into a lane. That set off a series of collisions as drivers tried to avoid hitting vehicles.

Seven people were hospitalized with various injuries, police said.

People are also reading…

The Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans condemn Pelosi attack, but deflect concerns about rhetoric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News