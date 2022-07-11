 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate early morning homicide in Chesterfield

Police said that a Chesterfield man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5:11 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court. 

Police at the scene discovered a victim later identified as Matthew J. Tommaso, 33 of Chesterfield.

Tommaso was found shot inside his home near where the shooting was reported, according to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures, but Tommaso was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.