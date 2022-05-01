Police investigate fatal shooting at Pilot Travel Center in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center at 2126 Ruffin Mill Road.
At around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and learned that a vehicle had fled the area.
A short time later, police responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the vehicle from this incident.
One person was taken into custody at the scene. Police are still looking for a second person who fled the scene. He is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts.
The person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where the individual was pronounced deceased. The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app.