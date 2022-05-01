Police investigate fatal shooting at Pilot Travel Center in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center at 2126 Ruffin Mill Road.

At around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and learned that a vehicle had fled the area.

A short time later, police responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the vehicle from this incident.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. Police are still looking for a second person who fled the scene. He is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts.

The person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where the individual was pronounced deceased. The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.