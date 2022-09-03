Police investigate fatal shootings in Richmond's northside, Chesterfield county

Police in the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Friday night and Saturday morning.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to a report of random gunfire in the 700 block of East Gladstone Avenue in the residential Providence Park neighborhood of north Richmond. Officers found an adult female with a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced her dead on the scene and did not release her name.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

In Chesterfield, police were called for a report of a subject found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 3300 block of old Courthouse Road. Police arrived at about 8:10 a.m. and found a victim deceased inside the vehicle.

The 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road is near Rockwood Park and Hull Street Road. Police did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.