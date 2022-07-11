Police investigate homicide in Chesterfield

Police said a Chesterfield County man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:11 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court.

Police at the scene discovered a victim later identified as Matthew J. Tommaso, 33.

Tommaso was found shot inside his home near where the shooting was reported, according to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield Police Department.

Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures, but Tommaso was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.