Police investigate homicide in Chesterfield

Police said a Chesterfield County man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:11 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court.
Police at the scene discovered a victim later identified as Matthew J. Tommaso, 33.
Tommaso was found shot inside his home near where the shooting was reported, according to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield Police Department.
Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures, but Tommaso was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
