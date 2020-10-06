Police investigating after man found shot to death in car in South Richmond

Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday in a car located in some South Richmond woods.

Police responded at 7:52 p.m. to a call for a vehicle accident, which was quickly upgraded to a person shot, at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and South Kinsley Avenue. Officers found a vehicle in the woods in the 1900 block of S. Kinsley Avenue with a man in the driver's seat who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives believe the shooting happened north of Broad Rock Boulevard in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue.

Officers also responded to the 2600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard where a vehicle was struck by gunfire and a driver was injured by broken glass.