Police investigating fatal shooting in Glen Allen apartment complex

Henrico County police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man late Wednesday evening in the Hope Village Apartments off Mountain Road.

Police said they received a call at 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road, which is inside the apartment complex. Responding officers located a man with obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics with the Henrico Division of Fire & EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police said they are actively investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said they received no reports of others being injured in the shooting.