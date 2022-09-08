 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police investigating fatal shooting in Glen Allen apartment complex

  • 0

Henrico County police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man late Wednesday evening in the Hope Village Apartments off Mountain Road.

Police said they received a call at 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road, which is inside the apartment complex. Responding officers located a man with obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics with the Henrico Division of Fire & EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police said they are actively investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said they received no reports of others being injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or  Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

People are also reading…

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Doomsday Glacier' could raise sea levels by several feet, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News