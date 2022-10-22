 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating fatal shooting in South Richmond

  • 0
police lights generic

The Green Bay Packers will play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Here's a glimpse at the start of Friday's practice.

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found late Friday night on the South Side with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded at 11:09 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane. They found the man and transported him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with further information about this death is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-370-4280 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

 - Michael Paul Williams

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News