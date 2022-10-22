Police investigating fatal shooting in South Richmond

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found late Friday night on the South Side with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded at 11:09 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane. They found the man and transported him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with further information about this death is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-370-4280 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.