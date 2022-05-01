 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating shooting at Virginia State University, campus on lock down

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 3308 Lee Street, Quad 1 on Virginia State University Campus in Chesterfield. The campus is on lock down.

On Sunday around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the VSU Campus for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State University Police and Chesterfield Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

