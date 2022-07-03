Police investigating shooting death at another Chesterfield party

Chesterfield Police found a juvenile male who had been shot to death in the bathroom at a Chesterfield party Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police are withholding his identity until a next of kin is identified and notified.

Before police arrived, a Chesterfield sheriff's deputy who was providing security at the party shot and wounded a person who was holding a handgun, authorities said.

The incident, in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway, came less than a month after Chesterfield police said a barrage of gunfire at a June 3 graduation party in the area of Stepney and Weybridge roads left six people shot, one fatally.

In the latest incident, police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at a party on Iron Bridge Parkway. Police discovered the victim, who they said appeared to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Before police arrived, a Chesterfield sheriff's deputy providing security at the party responded to the area of the reported shooting to investigate, according to police.

Police said the deputy encountered a person with a handgun. The deputy shot the person, who was later transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.