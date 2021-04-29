Police investigating shooting death of Petersburg man in Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights police are investigating the slaying of a Petersburg man, who was found fatally shot early Thursday just south of Southpark Mall.
Colonial Heights officers responded at 12:05 a.m. for a report of person shot in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road. Upon arrival, they located a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police spokeswoman Sgt. Renee Walters said in a release.
Police, along with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS, attempted lifesaving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said.
The victim was identified as Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg.
Walters said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but have determined the victim and his "assailants" were known to each other but their exact relationship remains unclear.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804) 524-9327. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P2 app.
(804) 649-6450