Police investigating shooting death of Petersburg man in Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights police are investigating the slaying of a Petersburg man, who was found fatally shot early Thursday just south of Southpark Mall.

Colonial Heights officers responded at 12:05 a.m. for a report of person shot in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road. Upon arrival, they located a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police spokeswoman Sgt. Renee Walters said in a release.

Police, along with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS, attempted lifesaving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said.

The victim was identified as Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg.

Walters said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but have determined the victim and his "assailants" were known to each other but their exact relationship remains unclear.