Police investigating shooting death of Petersburg man in Hopewell

A Petersburg man has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Thursday evening in Hopewell, police said.
The victim was identified as Marcus Parker, 32.
Hopewell police said officers responded at 9:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court for a report of shots being fired and a person struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, police located a man – later identified as Parker – inside a residence with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Parker's remains were taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for an autopsy. He is Hopewell's sixth homicide victim this year.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting or witnessed any activity in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court to call lead detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Street Crimes Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
