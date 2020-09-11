Police investigating shooting death of Petersburg man in Hopewell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Petersburg man has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Thursday evening in Hopewell, police said.

The victim was identified as Marcus Parker, 32.

Hopewell police said officers responded at 9:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court for a report of shots being fired and a person struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, police located a man – later identified as Parker – inside a residence with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Parker's remains were taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for an autopsy. He is Hopewell's sixth homicide victim this year.