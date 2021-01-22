 Skip to main content
Police investigating skeletal remains discovered in heavily wooded area of Pocahontas State Park
Police investigating skeletal remains discovered in heavily wooded area of Pocahontas State Park

Crime scene police tape

Chesterfield County police are investigating the origins of human skeletal remains that were discovered Wednesday by a man walking through a heavily wooded area of Pocahontas State Park, authorities said Friday.

Police could not estimate how long the remains had been there but noted they had become "skeletonized."

Investigators found several items near the remains that could potentially offer clues about the person's identify, "and we're certainly looking at those to try and identify any potentially missing people or anything of that nature," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner.

Because the remains were reduced to a skeleton, investigators were not able to determine the person's gender or speculate on the cause and manner of death. The remains were sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification and determination of how the person died.

Conner said a man walking through the woods "looking for some land to potentially hunt next year" discovered the remains and contacted park staff, who in turn contacted police.

Anyone with information about the origins of the remains is urged to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or provide tips through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

