Police investigating two fatal shootings; one in the East End and one in South Richmond

Richmond police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Thursday afternoon, one in South Richmond and the other in the city’s East End.

In the first incident, officers responded at 2:20 p.m. to a report of a person down in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, which is in Whitcomb Court in the East End. A man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917.

In the second shooting, police were called at 4:10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue, which is in South Richmond in the Bellemeade neighborhood. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of both deaths.