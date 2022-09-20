Police: Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death in Henrico County

Police said a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday at East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.

First responders found a teen boy with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. The identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld because of their ages, Henrico police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.