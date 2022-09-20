 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death in Henrico County

  • 0

Friday night will the coldest since last spring. Some needed rain increasingly likely for the end of the weekend.

Police said a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday at East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.

First responders found a teen boy with a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. The identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld because of their ages, Henrico police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pello Bikes has locally-made bikes for kids - from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News