Police locate woman who may have been abducted from Chesterfield home

Chesterfield County police located a woman Sunday who possibly was abducted from a Chesterfield home the day before.

Police responded to a "suspicious incident" Saturday in the area of North White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane in the Bermuda District, according to a police news release.

After viewing a homeowner's surveillance recording, police found a person exiting a vehicle, assaulting a female and forcing her into the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then proceeds to flee the scene.

Police say the incident "appears to be an abduction."

The woman was located safe, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.