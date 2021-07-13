Police looking for driver and vehicle after pedestrian is fatally struck in hit-and-run in South Richmond

A 36-year-old man was fatally struck early Saturday morning on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond and police are looking for the driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene.

Sebastian Herrera-Cano, 36, of Richmond was struck about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe it was a white 2020-2021 Ford Escape SUV that struck Herrera-Cano. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the front passenger side and to the undercarriage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.