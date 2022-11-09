 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police looking for man who robbed Midlothian Turnpike Wells Fargo

Van driven by bank robbery suspect

Police said a man who robbed the Wells Fargo brank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday drove from the scene in this silver silver Dodge Grand Caravan. It had no license plates attached

 Chesterfield County police

Chesterfield County police are searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Wednesday at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the man entered the branch about 2:46 p.m., stated he had a firearm and demanded money from an employee. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank and drove off in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no license plates attached.

Wells Fargo Bank suspect

Police said the man in this security camera photo robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike. He said he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. No one was harmed

No one was harmed.

The suspect was descried as a heavy-set, older while male, about 6 fee tall with a brown/gray beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt with a dark-colored jacket, cowboy-style hat and a black face mask.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at (80) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (80) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

