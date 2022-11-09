Police looking for man who robbed Midlothian Turnpike Wells Fargo

Chesterfield County police are searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Wednesday at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the man entered the branch about 2:46 p.m., stated he had a firearm and demanded money from an employee. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank and drove off in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no license plates attached.

No one was harmed.

The suspect was descried as a heavy-set, older while male, about 6 fee tall with a brown/gray beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt with a dark-colored jacket, cowboy-style hat and a black face mask.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at (80) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (80) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.