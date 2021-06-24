Police looking for victims of North Chesterfield chiropractor who faces sexual assault charges

Authorities in Richmond and Chesterfield County are seeking out people who may have been assaulted by a North Chesterfield chiropractor who is facing sexual assault charges in the city and has a history of similar complaints.
Michael Dennis Pollock, 66, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration stemming from interactions he had with two women while working at a Richmond office in May. He was arraigned on Monday.
Richmond police said the facility where the alleged assaults occurred isn't where Pollock usually sees patients. His practice, Bon Air Chiropractic Clinic, is off Forest Hill Avenue in North Chesterfield. Messages left at the office were not returned Thursday, nor were messages for James Maloney, a defense attorney whom Pollock told the court he had retained.
On May 17, Pollock treated patients at Advanced Wellness Centre on Grove Avenue in Richmond, according to a court affidavit. Two women told police they were inappropriately touched during his examination.
"This was not a recognized form of treatment," a Richmond detective swore in an affidavit, adding that neither woman consented to what court documents describe as sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Pollock has a history of similar complaints, according to documents from the Virginia Department of Health Professions. His license has been restricted or suspended on two occasions, but it doesn't appear that he had faced criminal charges prior to the allegations from May.
Three years after receiving his chiropractic license in 1981, Pollock was ordered by the Virginia Board of Medicine to "cease and desist from the use of controversial chiropractic methods" after overdiagnosing a woman. But the board found "no malicious or purposeful intent," so he faced no punishment.
In 1997, Pollock admitted to becoming sexually aroused while examining a patient, fondling and kissing her, according to an order from the board. He faced no punishment.
"In view of the information presented by Dr. Pollock which established mitigating circumstances and which established that Dr. Pollock has taken appropriate corrective action, it is hereby ordered that no sanction be imposed," read the board's order.
In 2003, Pollock was placed on indefinite probation for two violations that were sexual in nature. One involved a woman he first treated and then hired to work for him, and later had a consensual sexual relationship with while continuing to treat her.
The second complaint stemmed from inappropriate touching and comments during an exam of another patient.
The board also ordered that Pollock have a female chaperone present while with female patients, complete a course on professional boundaries, and develop a protocol that patients sign that explains his examination and treatment techniques.
His license was fully reinstated in 2005.
Five years later, his license was suspended for nearly three years after he performed a breast examination, which the board said was "an act outside of the scope of practice of chiropractic."
In 2012, Pollock petitioned to have his license reinstated. At a Board of Medicine hearing, a psychiatrist "opined that Dr. Pollock 'is not a sexual predator' and that [the psychiatrist] does not believe Dr. Pollock 'is a danger to his patients.'"
His license was fully restored in 2013 after Pollock completed a 100-hour mentorship under a board-approved chiropractor, 12 hours of continued education on professional ethics and patient boundaries, and engaged in therapy. He also was required to have a chaperone present for all encounters with female patients.
Anyone who may have been assaulted at Pollock's North Chesterfield chiropractic office is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251. Those in Richmond should call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD