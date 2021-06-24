Police looking for victims of North Chesterfield chiropractor who faces sexual assault charges

Authorities in Richmond and Chesterfield County are seeking out people who may have been assaulted by a North Chesterfield chiropractor who is facing sexual assault charges in the city and has a history of similar complaints.

Michael Dennis Pollock, 66, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration stemming from interactions he had with two women while working at a Richmond office in May. He was arraigned on Monday.

Richmond police said the facility where the alleged assaults occurred isn't where Pollock usually sees patients. His practice, Bon Air Chiropractic Clinic, is off Forest Hill Avenue in North Chesterfield. Messages left at the office were not returned Thursday, nor were messages for James Maloney, a defense attorney whom Pollock told the court he had retained.

On May 17, Pollock treated patients at Advanced Wellness Centre on Grove Avenue in Richmond, according to a court affidavit. Two women told police they were inappropriately touched during his examination.

"This was not a recognized form of treatment," a Richmond detective swore in an affidavit, adding that neither woman consented to what court documents describe as sexual abuse and sexual assault.