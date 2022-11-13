 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man found with apparent gunshot wound in North Richmond dies

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in North Richmond late Friday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting on the 4000 block of Old Brook Road just after 11 p.m., and found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both reporting methods are anonymous.

