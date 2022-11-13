Police: Man found with apparent gunshot wound in North Richmond dies

From staff reports
Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in North Richmond late Friday night.
Police responded to a reported shooting on the 4000 block of Old Brook Road just after 11 p.m., and found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police.
He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both reporting methods are anonymous.
PHOTOS: Richmond Marathon Races
Runners line up at the start of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
(From left) Cynthia Schuette, of Tampa, Fla., Stacie Metzger, of Richmond, Va., and Julie Larson, of Richmond, Va. pause for the national anthem at the start of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners start the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners start the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
(From left) Danica King, of Richmond, Va., and James Mayo, of Glen Allen, Va., compete in the VCU Health Richmond 8k in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Kristen and Casey Baum of Midlothian pushed 8-year-old daughter Clara in the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon on Saturday. Four friends, also in blue shirts, ran alongside the trio and helped push Clara at times.
Photos by Eva Russo/Times-Dispatch
Runners start the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Mary Steele, of Midlothian, Va., runs along Grace St. in the VCU Health Richmond 8k in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Donna Schultz, of Powhatan, Va., runs along W. Grace St. with an American flag during the VCU Health Richmond 8k in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
A runner approaches mile 11 of the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners grabbed water as they neared the end of the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon on Saturday.
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
A runner turns the corner at Lombardy and Grace streets during the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Randi Hobson, of Petersburg, cheers on runners while waiting for her husband Richard Hobson during the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners cross the Robert E. Lee Bridge during the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners cross the 5th St. overpass as they approach the finish of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon and the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Runners approach the finish of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon (left) and the Carmax Richmond half marathon (right) in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
LEFT: Sam Doud, 27, of Washington, D.C., was the first man to finish the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon on Saturday. RIGHT: Sarahbeth Chargois, 31, of Richmond, was the first female finisher.
Photos by Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Sarahbeth Chargois , 31, of Richmond, Va., is the first female runner to cross the finish line of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Leena Jull, of Charlottesville, congratulates Matthew Jull on finishing his race at the finish line for the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon and the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Daniel Copeland, of Petersburg, completes the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
People cheer on their runners at the finish line of the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon and the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Georgina Walmsley, of Richmond, Va., gets a high five from a coach at the finish of the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Rusty Burrell of Henrico County crossed the half-marathon finish line on Saturday. He attended UR and ran track there.
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
Zac Edwards and Hannah Glenn, both of Arlington, Va., complete the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Joe Hartman, of Charlottesville, helps his daughter Julia Hartman across the finish line along with Julia's little sister, Emma Hartman, during the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Julia suffered heat stroke during the race.
James Lum, of Richmond, Va., finishes the Allianz Partners Richmond marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
April Sellers, of Richmond, Va., and Keyla Castro, of Midlothian, Va. embrace at the finish line for the Carmax Richmond half marathon in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
