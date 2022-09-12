Police: Man sought in connection to Henrico homicide

Henrico County police said in a statement Monday that they're searching for Kelvin K. Johnson, 27, of Henrico, in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Glen Allen.

Officers arrived to the initial shooting on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hope Road near the Hope Village Apartment complex.

At the scene, officers discovered a man who was shot outside the residence, police said.

The victim was later identified as Edwin Lee Burgess Jr., 23, of Henrico. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Investigators urge the public to provide any information about Johnson's whereabouts, as they continue to investigate this shooting.

Police described Johnson as 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has several tattoos, including a teardrop on the face, as well as the words “Live 2 Die,” “Tricia” and “Kay Kay.”

Anyone with information about this individual is encouraged to contact police at (804) 501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips through the P3 app.