Police: Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck while fleeing trooper in Henrico

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chesterfield man who police said fled a state trooper at more than 100 mph on a motorcycle died Sunday in a collision with a pickup truck in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police said the incident started when a trooper spotted a Honda motorcycle without a license plate on the ramp from Interstate 64 east to I-95 north. When the trooper pulled up behind the motorcycle and turned on his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle sped away.

Police said the trooper pursued the motorcycle, which exited the interstate at exit 82 and headed north on Chamberlayne Avenue in excess of 100 mph. Police said the motorcycle ran a red light at Wilkinson Road, and when it tried to do the same at the intersection with Diane Lane, the motorcycle collided with a Nissan Titan pickup truck that was making a left turn onto Chamberlayne.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Police on Monday identified the motorcyclist as Dionte L. Williams, 28, of North Chesterfield.