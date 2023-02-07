An 18-year-old motorist is accused of hitting a Richmond police officer with his car during a disruption on the Lee Bridge on Friday night.
Officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street at about 10:40 p.m. after there was a report of the southbound lanes being shut down by an illegal gathering of a car club, police said in a statement.
"Hundreds of individuals and cars were engaged in dangerous, unlawful activity on the Lee Bridge," police said.
Police said Ryan Anderson, 18, hit the officer, who was taken to a local hospital with an injury described as non life-threatening. A stolen gun was found in the car, police said.
Anderson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, concealed firearm, blocking a roadway and dangling objects on a mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
