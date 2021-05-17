Police name woman who died in crash on Friday

Chesterfield County police on Monday identified the driver of a car that crashed in the 12400 block of Old Stage Road Friday as Angel L. Veguilla, 43, of the 2200 block of Osborne Road.

Police said a 2003 Honda Sedan was traveling north on Old Stage Road when it veered off the road and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:30 p.m. accident.

Police said that at this point the investigation indicates that both speed and the lack of seatbelt use were factors in the crash. Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.