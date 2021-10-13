Police obtain charges against 4 students for assaulting school resource officer, administrator during brawl at Meadowbrook High School

Three Meadowbrook High School students have been charged with assaulting a school resource officer during a brawl inside the school last month in which, according to police, the officer used his body to shield a student who was being attacked by a mob. A fourth student has been charged with assaulting a school administrator during the same series of fights, police said.

The students, ages 14, 15, 16 and 17, were charged in juvenile petitions in connection with the Sept. 23 fights at the school, which required multiple school resource officers and roughly 20 outside police officers to bring it under control. Police identified at least 13 teenagers as being involved in the fights, which police said initially started over a girl. The school briefly was placed on lockdown until the violence was quelled.

The three teens accused of assaulting the officer have been charged with felonies and will go to court. The teen accused of assaulting the administrator was charged with a misdemeanor, but she was placed into a diversion program and will not go before a judge, said Chesterfield Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt. The teens were not identified because they are juveniles.