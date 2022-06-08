Police: Occupants of Chester home where graduation party erupted into deadly gunfire aren't culpable

The owner and occupants of a Chester home where a graduation party was overrun by teens and young adults that ended with six people being shot, one fatally, are not culpable for the chaos and violence and won’t be charged criminally, a county police official said Wednesday.

The host of Friday’s high school graduation party had sent invitations “to a select group of [10] people,” said Chesterfield County police Capt. Michael Breeden, an investigations supervisor.

Then without the approval or authorization of the host, someone posted an invitation about the party on Instagram, “and that’s when everybody showed up,” Breeden said. “Somebody just put it out there. People just kept showing up and obviously it got out of hand.”

The Instagram message didn’t include an address, but the person who posted it indicated they could provide a location to those interested, police said.

Between 50 and 100 revelers arrived, many of whom were underage.

“We don’t see where anyone at the house did anything to perpetuate [what transpired], or did anything that would lead to any sort of criminal-type charges,” Breeden added. “There’s no indication of [wrongdoing] from the people out at the house. Nothing like that.”

Breeden said a woman was at the home that evening and that her grandson, also an adult, was hosting the graduation party for a Thomas Dale High School student. The grandmother approved of the limited gathering of 10 people but not of the uninvited mass gathering of revelers. When a crowd began to gather, she went outside and announced they had to leave.

“She has been extremely cooperative with us,” Breeden said of the grandmother in the days since the incident.

A barrage of gunfire rang out around 10:21 p.m. outside the house in the area of Stephey and Weybridge roads, fatally wounding Taborri J. Carter, 20, of the 21100 block of Baileys Bridge Road in southern Chesterfield.

Carter, who Breeden said was struck twice by gunfire, died at the scene. The captain said he didn’t know whether Carter had been invited to the party or showed up on his own. It also wasn’t clear whether Carter got into an altercation with someone at the party or was an innocent bystander.

Police said they found out afterward that prior to the shootings, there were two separate “fights or disturbances” between females. One was broken up, and then soon afterward another fight started.

“And then very shortly after that is when the shots fired call came in,” Maj. Brad Badgerow said during a Saturday news briefing of the incident. Police later determined that more than 50 shots were fired; four different calibers of cartridge casings were identified.

The gunfire that killed Carter also injured five other young people, all males ages 16 to 21. They were from Richmond, Chesterfield, Hopewell, Dinwiddie and Prince George. None of their injuries was considered life-threatening.

Police located one of the victims in a restaurant parking lot and another in the Thomas Dale High School parking lot a couple of miles from the party. Two other victims showed up at the Tri-Cities Emergency Center in Prince George and at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell.

Two other revelers were injured when they were struck by vehicles as they fled the shooting.

Carter formerly attended Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield and played on the school’s basketball team.

Breeden said investigators are making headway in the case, “but we’re not close to making any charges. We’re still trying to get all the facts, talk to all the people. We’re still trying to track everyone down, speak with them and get stories of what happened and put things together that we don’t know.”

“It’s our intention to try and speak with everybody that we know of that was there,” he added. “We got a whole lot of people to talk to.”

Police urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 Tips app.

