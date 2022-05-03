Police open investigation after Petersburg man shoots himself in front of local law enforcement

Virginia State Police continued their investigation into an incident involving a Petersburg man who shot himself Monday during an encounter with local law enforcement.

Around 11 a.m., a Petersburg Sheriff's Deputy and a landlord traveled to the 1200 block of Grant Avenue to deliver a eviction notice to a nearby tenant. There was a verbal exchange between the man living at the house, the landlord and the deputy, according to state police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

After their encounter, the deputy requested assistance from the Petersburg Police Department. When additional officers arrived, the officers and deputy entered the house and encountered the man armed with a shotgun, according to state police. Approximately 20-25 minutes into negotiating with the man to put down the firearm, the man shot himself in front of the officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured or discharged their firearms during this incident, according to police.

The man's remains were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

At the request of the Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian, state police are conducting an investigation. State police said once their investigation is complete, their findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication.