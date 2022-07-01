 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release ID of 18-year-old driver killed in Prince George County crash

Police on Friday released the name of an 18-year-old driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George County on Thursday. 

Payton Faulkner, of Prince George, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Robin Road at about 10:05 p.m. Investigators said that a four-door Toyota Corolla driven by Faulkner and traveling southbound on Robin Road hit a Ford F-150 head-on while cresting the hill of the roadway, Prince George police said in a statement.

Faulkner's passenger was ejected and also had life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford also had significant injures. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and speed was a contributing factor, according to police

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

