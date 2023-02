Police have released the name of the person killed in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue on Monday.

Marcus Craddock, 41, of Richmond, was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene inside a residence. Police were called there at about 9:05 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.