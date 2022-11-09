Police release ID of man killed in Hillside Court shooting

Richmond police have identified a man who was fatally shot Tuesday night a few blocks from the Hillside Court neighborhood.

Officials said the victim, Sean Oliver, 37, of Richmond, was wounded multiple times near the 1400 block of Drewry Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Police found Oliver laying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.