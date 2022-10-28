Police release ID of man killed in street sweeper crash

Richmond authorities on Friday released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving a commercial street sweeper.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at about 6:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Police in a statement said William Miller Carter, 62, of Richmond, was crossing the street and was hit by the vehicle driving southbound on Chamberlayne.

Carter was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the street sweeper remained at the crash site, police said.