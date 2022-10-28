 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release ID of man killed in street sweeper crash

Richmond authorities on Friday released the name of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving a commercial street sweeper. 

Police were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at about 6:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Police in a statement said William Miller Carter, 62, of Richmond, was crossing the street and was hit by the vehicle driving southbound on Chamberlayne. 

Carter was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the street sweeper remained at the crash site, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

