Police release more information about man who died after jumping into the James River from the Route 288 bridge

Virginia State Police on Wednesday released more information about the man who died after jumping off the Route 288 bridge into the James River.

During their preliminary investigation, police learned that a 2004 minivan traveling north on Route 288 was struck by a gray 2018 Ford pickup traveling in the right lane on the bridge.

Police said that a 40-year-old man from Richmond was operating the minivan. After the crash, witnesses told police that the driver got out of his vehicle and made a statement to the effect of, "I can't take this anymore."

He then jumped off the bridge and, according to witness reports, was having trouble swimming and eventually wasn't seen anymore.

Virginia State Police Med Flight was contacted and sent to the area for assistance, as was the Goochland County Sheriff's office.

The body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

State police concluded that the Richmond man died as a result of suicide and was not injured in the car crash. His family has requested we keep his information private, police said.

The driver of the gray pickup that was struck remained on the scene and was uninjured.